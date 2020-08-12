1/
MARYLOU (MORRISON) KRUISE
1934 - 2020
LEVITTOWN - Marylou Kruise, 86, of Levittown, and formerly of Rosebud, died Aug. 1, 2020 at her home in Levittown.

Born March 14, 1934 in Irvona, she was a daughter of the late Meryl and Francina (Shank) Morrison.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Donald, on July 29, 2016; a granddaughter, Aimee Poland; brothers, Philip "Bud", Thomas, Ben, and Billy Morrison; and sister, Norma Martin.

Survived by loving children, Rosemary (Sam) Nugent and Robert Kruise; and devoted great-granddaughter, Alyssa Poland. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Carol Morrison, Edna Shambaugh, Donna Morrison, and Phyllis (Joe) Cummons; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marylou enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, crossword puzzles, $5 bingo scratch off lottery tickets, watching Jeopardy on television, cooking, baking and gardening.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport, wth the Rev. Zab Amar, celebrant.

Committal will be at Fairview Cemetery, R.D. LaJose.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 in Marylou's memory. Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com

Published in The Progress from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Basil Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 7, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. May she Ret in Peace ❤
Brenda Gomez
August 7, 2020
May she rest in the Peace of Christ and may perpetual light shine upon her forever....
John and Mary Jane Feigh
Friend
August 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mary Lou. my prayers are with you.. (her cousin)
Sally Haney
Family
August 6, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
- The Staff of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
