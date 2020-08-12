LEVITTOWN - Marylou Kruise, 86, of Levittown, and formerly of Rosebud, died Aug. 1, 2020 at her home in Levittown.
Born March 14, 1934 in Irvona, she was a daughter of the late Meryl and Francina (Shank) Morrison.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Donald, on July 29, 2016; a granddaughter, Aimee Poland; brothers, Philip "Bud", Thomas, Ben, and Billy Morrison; and sister, Norma Martin.
Survived by loving children, Rosemary (Sam) Nugent and Robert Kruise; and devoted great-granddaughter, Alyssa Poland. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Carol Morrison, Edna Shambaugh, Donna Morrison, and Phyllis (Joe) Cummons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marylou enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, crossword puzzles, $5 bingo scratch off lottery tickets, watching Jeopardy on television, cooking, baking and gardening.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport, wth the Rev. Zab Amar, celebrant.
Committal will be at Fairview Cemetery, R.D. LaJose.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 in Marylou's memory. Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.