PHILIPSBURG - Matilda M. Zackey, 98, of RD Philipsburg, died Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Matilda was born on May 1, 1921, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Durko) Smolko.
Matilda was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hawk Run. During her working career she was employed with several area businesses, including the West Branch School District.
Matilda was married on May 9, 1942, to James E. Zackey, who preceded her in death in 1988.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce A. Ondo; seven sisters; one brother; and one son-in-law, Alfred Timko.
Matilda is survived by two daughters, Dorothy J. Curley, of Stafford, Virginia and Kathleen L. Timko, of RD Philipsburg; nine grandchildren: Trisha Ondo, James Ondo, Christopher Ondo, Brenda Braun and her husband, Michael, Michael Curley and his wife, Sharon, Kimberly Curley, Matthew Curley and his wife, Anita, Michelle Massung and her husband, Robert, and Melissa Timko; ten great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a son-in-law, James Ondo; and numerous other extended family members.
She was the last of her generation.
Matilda dedicated her life to her church and to her family.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date.
Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in The Progress from May 1 to May 2, 2020.