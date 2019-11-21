|
Matthew Dale Maines, 77, of Clearfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Highland View, Brockway.
Born Sept. 25, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Matthew A. and Edna B. (Wallace) Maines.
On April 2, 1960 in Shiloh, he wed Shirley (Foster) Maines, who preceded him in death.
Also surviving are his children, Clayton Maines and wife Wendy, Woodland, Lisa Biggans and husband Richard, Clarence, Douglas Maines and wife Dusti, Clearfield, Phyllis Wisor and husband Frederick, West Decatur; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sisters, Evon Coudriet, Morrisdale, and Bernie Welker, Woodland.
Along with his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ila Evans, Phyllis Leigey, Alberta Leigey, Bonnie Lee Hummel, an infant, Beatrice Maines, and a brother-in-law, James Welker, Woodland.
Matthew was a logger, owner of the former Independent Lumber Company, Woodland, for 23 years, he loved doing woodworking. He was an avid outdoorsman where he loved to hunt, and fish and was a member of the Three Point Sportsman Club, Clarence.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale with the Rev. Dr. Robert Ludrowski officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Family suggests memorial donations be made to, , 109 North Findley St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019