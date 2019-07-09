WILMINGTON, N.C. - Matthew Scott "Moose" Kephart, 55, left Planet Earth and was embraced by the ether on July 6 at his daughters' home in Wilmington, N.C., surrounded by his spouse, his children, and his sons-in-law.



He was born on Aug. 17, 1963.



Moose was interred in a resting place that coupled his love of nature, being himself, and the unique spirituality that he believed in.



Matthew is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Mary Jane; his daughters, Sarah J. Miller and husband Albert, Emily G. Abusaad and husband Abood; his son, Gabriel N. Kephart; the dog he swore he'd never own, Laddie; his mother, Rose; brothers, Michael and children, Ezekiel and Wanda and children; sisters, Denise Hudson and husband Bill and children; and Kimberly Schwartz and husband Dennis and children.



Moose cannot be defined by one aspect of his life or another. He worked at the Windy Hill Village, but lived life in ways that most can only dream of. The outpouring of love and support from friends, family, community, and colleagues of Windy Hill Village has been overwhelming and appreciated more than could ever be put into words.



In honor of Matthew's memory, the family has asked loved ones to use their middle fingers liberally, to party their hearts out, and always welcome friends and strangers to your table, like Moose would.



Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com.



Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st St., Wilmington, N.C., is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Progress from July 9 to July 10, 2019