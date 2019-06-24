Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Matthew Wade McGarry


1993 - 2019
Matthew Wade McGarry Obituary
MATTHEW W. MCGARRY

OSCEOLA MILLS - Matthew Wade McGarry, 25, of Osceola Mills, died Friday, June 21, 2019 in Boggs Township, West Decatur.

Born July 24, 1993, in Clearfield, his father was Wade McGarry and his wife Denise of Morrisdale. His mother was Valerie (Baranchak) Christiansen and her husband Tom of Michigan.

He married Sarah "Katie" (Rudy) McGarry on Aug. 23, 2013 in Kylertown. She survives at home.

He was of the Christian faith.

He worked at the Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland and had earned his GED.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barny McGarry, Janet McGarry, Lawrence Baranchak, step-grandmother, Sana Jane Ashton; and father-in-law, Kevin L. Rudy.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a daughter, Addison Grace McGarry, at home; a son, Hayden Lee McGarry of Philipsburg; two sisters, Jennifer Baker and her husband, Christopher, of Jarrell, Texas and Brezlyn McGarry of Morrisdale; a brother, Timothy McGarry of Morrisdale; his grandmother, Asenath Baranchak of Houtzdale; his mother-in-law, Debra (Lewis) Rudy of Osceola Mills; six nieces, Cloey, Brooke, Lydia, Samantha, Abby and Melody; a nephew-to-be; his grandmother-in-law, Jane C. Lewis and grandfather-in-law D.Z. Lewis Jr., both of Osceola Mills.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. D.Z. Lewis Jr. officiating.

Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, at the funeral home, from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

To sign the online guestbook go to: www.heathfuneral.com
Published in The Progress from June 24 to June 25, 2019
