PHILIPSBURG - Maureen M. Harper, 55, of Philipsburg RD, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at her home.
Born Feb. 15, 1964 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William and Patricia (Neiman) Fearnley.
Maureen graduated from a Catholic school in Philadelphia and worked at McDonalds and most recently the Philipsburg AMVets Post 159. She was a member of the Philipsburg AMVets Post 159, Philipsburg American Legion Post 437 and Philipsburg VFW Post 3450.
On June 22, 2013 in Philipsburg, she married Robert "Bob" Harper, who survives. She is also survived by six children, Annmarie Bolli, Danielle Bolli, Cherylann Bolli, Anthony Bolli, William Stevens and Kathleen Fearnley; three step-children, Tiffany Harper, Matthew Harper and Summer Conner; a brother William Fearnley (Karol); three sisters, Patricia Smith (Francis), Alice Johnson (Bernard) and Marie Salvagno (Arthur); two grandchildren, Kane and Gabriel; and nine step-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Victoria Bolli; and three brothers, Robert, Thomas and Joseph Fearnley.
Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Oak Hill Cemetery, 560 Maxwell St., Curwensville, on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ted G. Seibert officiating.
Memorial Contributions in Maureen's memory may be made to the , 108R N. 2nd St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830; or at www.cancer.org.
Online condolences to the family may be made to the family at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019