WINBURNE - Maurita "Micki" J. Peters, 75, of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at her residence.
Born Jan. 10, 1944 in Concordia, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lulu Vesta (Stauffer) Peterson.
She was wed to Martin Jerome Peters who preceded her in death in June 26, 2009.
A beloved mother and grandmother, she is survived by her children, Brett Edward Lanich, Tami Lea Fees and fiancé Richard Hoover of Winburne, Troy Daniel Lanich and wife Astrid of Alma, Ark.; her grandchildren, Brian Beals, Brice Beals, Maddie Lanich, Nick Lanich, Meaghan Feddersen, Seanna Lanich, Dalton Lanich, Tyler Hoover, Katlyn Hoover; her great-grandson, Ian Fedderson; and her sister, Sharon Schad and husband Wayne of Edmond, Okla. She was also survived by many caring nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sonja Malo.
Mrs. Peters worked as an LPN and was active with work, family and friends until she was hospitalized on Sept. 28, 2015.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m., from the funeral home chapel with Lay Minister Gary Jewart officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019