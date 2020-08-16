HOUTZDALE - Maximilien "Max" J. Mick, 86, of Houtzdale, died Friday, Aug. 14 at his residence
He was born March 30, 1934 in Bigler Township, son of Joseph Mick and Julia Delattre Mick.
He worked as a laborer for Clearfield Machine .Co
Surviving are daughters, Shelley Mick, Brenda Yingling, and Mindy Rutzebeck; son,Michael Brink; granddaughters, Nicole, April,Angela, Alexis, Meghan, and Madison; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Mick; mother, Julia Delattre; first wife, Doris Labont; son, Gregg Mick; sister, Elaine Montoro; daughter, Ruth Stevens; and granddaughter, Taylor.
Private family viewing will be held due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Private Family Services will be held at 11 a.m., at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc. of Irvona with the Rev Robert Ford officiating.
Interment will follow at I.O.O. F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
Condolences my be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.