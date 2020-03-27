|
IRVONA - Maxine M. Helsel, 77, of Irvona, died March 26, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Van Ormer, a daughter of Elmer Keith and Vidola Beers Keith.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her sons, James (Sue) Helsel of Womelsdorf, and David (Lisa) Helsel of Irvona; brothers, Jack (Madelyn) Keith of Irvona, and Bob (Marge) Keith of Johnstown; sisters, Ann McMasters of Coalport, and Ilene Dott of Pottsville; grandchildren, Amanda and David Helsel; and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Keith; mother, Vidola Beers Keith; husband, Melvin C. Helsel; son, Roger Helsel; brothers, Melvin , Dale, Boyd and Russell Keith; sisters, June Lovell, Margaret Britton, Levern Weld, and Winifred Dick.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a private family visitation will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Interment will be held Monday at Fairview Cemetery, LaJose.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020