Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Cowder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Ruth "Pug" Cowder


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Ruth "Pug" Cowder Obituary
BIGLER - Maxine Ruth Cowder, 79, of Bigler and a guest of Mt. Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the home. She was known to many of her family and friends as "Pug".

Born June 27, 1940 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Carrol N. Sr. and Madeline Louder Cowder.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Lines.

She is survived by an older brother, Homer Cowder of Philipsburg, and a younger brother, Carrol N. Cowder, Jr., of Woodland.

Maxine loved the Lord, her family and animals. She would do anything she could for anyone. God Bless her, she is now whole in the Lord.

Special thanks to the nurses and aides of Mt. Laurel for their excellent care and also to Pastor Rex D. Evans and his wife Karen for all their love and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Pastor Rex D. Evans officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Bigler Cemetery, Bigler.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -