BIGLER - Maxine Ruth Cowder, 79, of Bigler and a guest of Mt. Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the home. She was known to many of her family and friends as "Pug".
Born June 27, 1940 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Carrol N. Sr. and Madeline Louder Cowder.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Lines.
She is survived by an older brother, Homer Cowder of Philipsburg, and a younger brother, Carrol N. Cowder, Jr., of Woodland.
Maxine loved the Lord, her family and animals. She would do anything she could for anyone. God Bless her, she is now whole in the Lord.
Special thanks to the nurses and aides of Mt. Laurel for their excellent care and also to Pastor Rex D. Evans and his wife Karen for all their love and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Pastor Rex D. Evans officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Bigler Cemetery, Bigler.
