MAY IRENE (NEEPER) POWERS
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MAY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MT. AIRY, Md. - May Irene Neeper Powers of Mt. Airy, Md., passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.

She was born Aug. 23, 1941 in Clearfield, the eldest daughter of the late Truman L. Neeper and Violet A. Lanich Neeper.

She married Thomas M. Powers on Dec. 24, 1963 in Rockville, Md.

In addition to her husband she is survived by their daughter, Anna M. Hollern; three grandchildren, Brittany S. Wichtendahl, Sean M. Hollern, and Kegan M. Hollern, all of Elkridge, Md.; sister, Violent Arlene Neeper and companion Blaine Billotte; and a brother, Truman "Mike" Neeper, all of Clearfield.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Neeper and Howard Neeper.

She was deeply loved and will be missed immensely.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, Md. from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m.

A celebration of her life will be begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Interment will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneral Home.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved