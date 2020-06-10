MT. AIRY, Md. - May Irene Neeper Powers of Mt. Airy, Md., passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.
She was born Aug. 23, 1941 in Clearfield, the eldest daughter of the late Truman L. Neeper and Violet A. Lanich Neeper.
She married Thomas M. Powers on Dec. 24, 1963 in Rockville, Md.
In addition to her husband she is survived by their daughter, Anna M. Hollern; three grandchildren, Brittany S. Wichtendahl, Sean M. Hollern, and Kegan M. Hollern, all of Elkridge, Md.; sister, Violent Arlene Neeper and companion Blaine Billotte; and a brother, Truman "Mike" Neeper, all of Clearfield.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Neeper and Howard Neeper.
She was deeply loved and will be missed immensely.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, Md. from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m.
A celebration of her life will be begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneral Home.com.
She was born Aug. 23, 1941 in Clearfield, the eldest daughter of the late Truman L. Neeper and Violet A. Lanich Neeper.
She married Thomas M. Powers on Dec. 24, 1963 in Rockville, Md.
In addition to her husband she is survived by their daughter, Anna M. Hollern; three grandchildren, Brittany S. Wichtendahl, Sean M. Hollern, and Kegan M. Hollern, all of Elkridge, Md.; sister, Violent Arlene Neeper and companion Blaine Billotte; and a brother, Truman "Mike" Neeper, all of Clearfield.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Neeper and Howard Neeper.
She was deeply loved and will be missed immensely.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, Md. from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m.
A celebration of her life will be begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneral Home.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.