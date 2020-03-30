|
|
MADERA - Megan (Nalley) Saggese, 36, of Madera, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family, after a 15 month battle with colon cancer.
Born on July 3, 1983 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Milton and Lorraine (Lockwood) Nalley of Ramey.
She was a 2001 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School and a 2002 graduate of South Hills Business School, and was an assistant instructor with the Daisies Twirling Unit. She worked as an administrative assistant at Martell Sales & Service, Clearfield.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Saggese; one sister, Victoria Phillips of Osceola Mills; two brothers, Chris Nalley of Altoona, and Robert Nalley of Huntington, and several nieces and nephews.
Megan was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Gail Nalley; and her grandparents.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020