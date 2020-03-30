Home

Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - MADERA
254 Lynn Street
Madera, PA 16661
(814) 378-7161
MEGAN (NALLEY) SAGGESE


1983 - 2020
MADERA - Megan (Nalley) Saggese, 36, of Madera, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family, after a 15 month battle with colon cancer.

Born on July 3, 1983 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Milton and Lorraine (Lockwood) Nalley of Ramey.

She was a 2001 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School and a 2002 graduate of South Hills Business School, and was an assistant instructor with the Daisies Twirling Unit. She worked as an administrative assistant at Martell Sales & Service, Clearfield.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Saggese; one sister, Victoria Phillips of Osceola Mills; two brothers, Chris Nalley of Altoona, and Robert Nalley of Huntington, and several nieces and nephews.

Megan was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Gail Nalley; and her grandparents.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
