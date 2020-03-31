|
|
SMITHMILL - Melinda Beers, 55, of Smithmill, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 30, 2020 at home.
Born on Nov. 4, 1964 in Tyrone, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Shirley (Stewart) Zazworsky.
She worked for years at the Zazworsky Greenhouse and then more recently at the Glendale Municipal Authority.
She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy Beers; three children, Kevin Beers of Pittsburgh, Shannon Beers of Pittsburgh, and Nathaniel Beers of Smithmill; one brother, Mark Zazworsky of Ginter, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Ramey.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020