PHILIPSBURG - Melvin E. Mason, 92, a resident of the Philipsburg Towers and formerly of Morrisdale, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
Born Feb. 3, 1928 in West Decatur, he was a son of the late John H. and Grace Mae (Snyder) Mason.
Melvin was a 1948 graduate of Philipsburg High School and was the owner of the former Mel's Barbershop in Philipsburg.
He had also worked for River Hill Coal Company and as a custodian for the West Branch School District.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served during World War II as a Seaman 2nd Class.
Melvin was a member of the Abundant Life Fellowship and a former member of the Forest Baptist Church. In prior years, he was associated with the local food banks and held many positions within the churches. He prayed daily for his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and each of their spouses, by their individual names.
On July 16, 1976 in Philipsburg, he married Ella Ruth (Neidrick) Welker Mason, who passed away March 7, 1987.
Melvin will be deeply missed by three daughters, Linda Rodger and her husband Michael of Chester Hill, Joanie English and her husband Barry of Allport and Rebecca Hubler and her husband Alvin of Munson; a step son, Victor Wayne Welker and his wife Bonnie of Lompoc, CA; a brother, Richard Lee Mason and his wife Janice of Bridgeville; two sisters in law, Lucille Mason of Portsmouth, VA and Beverly Mason of Huntsville, AL; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred (Carter) Bennett; an infant granddaughter, Susan Rodger; two sisters, Betty Ashcroft and Grace Kelly; and three brothers, Walter Mason, John H. Mason Jr. and Clark Allen Mason.
A private service with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Melvin will be laid to rest next to his wife Ella at the Forest Baptist Church Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830, www.cancer.org, or to the Philipsburg Food Bank, 14 S. Front St., Philipsburg, PA 16866. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020