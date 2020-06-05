MERINE (DERSIN) FINNEY
1924 - 2020
BOALSBURG - Merine (Dersin) Finney, 95, of Boalsburg and a guest of Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Village.

Born June 26, 1924 in Atlantic, rural Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Rose (LeCerf) Dersin.

In 1942 Merine married Florman Finney, who preceded her in death on March 18, 1978.

Merine's career consisted of employment as a seamstress with Navasky's in Philipsburg and a supervisor for the Sylvania Plant in Houtzdale.

Merine liked spending time in her garden and her flowers. She enjoyed walking in the woods with her family and Sunday drives going for ice cream. She loved going on trips with her daughter and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In the evenings she and her husband enjoyed sitting on their patio listening to the whippoorwills and chickadees.

Merine is survived by her daughter, Sheron (Sefchick) Bell of State College; two grandsons, Cory Sefchick and his wife Lynette and their children, Scotlynn and Nial, all of State College, and Aaron Sefchick and his wife Kiersten and their children, Aurora and Kamden, all of Boyce, Va.

Also surviving is a daughter-in-law, Gwen Hirchak and husband Larry of Apolla, Fla.; a granddaughter, Melissa Oberg, great-granddaughters Kiersten and Kiera Oberg; and a great-great-grandson, Luke Oberg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three sons, Lowell in 2019, Lonny in 1988, and an infant son; and daughter-in-law, Lena Finney in 2017.

The Rev. Robert Ford will preside over a private funeral service. There will be no public visitation.

Sheron and her family would like to express their thank you to everyone at Windy Hill Village, who took wonderful care of my mother and for the joy and satisfaction you brought to her life.

Merine will be laid to rest beside her husband at I.O.O.F Cemetery, Brisbin.

Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
