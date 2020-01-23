|
CHESTER HILL - Merle L. Butterworth, 97, of Chester Hill, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his residence.
Merle was born on Feb, 20, 1922, in Chester Hill, a son of the late Henry H. and Violet (Perna) Butterworth.
Merle was a 1940 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. Following high school.
He served with the U.S. Army during WWII.
He was the former owner/operator of the Butterworth Motor Company, of Chester Hill, which was founded by his father in 1919.
Merle was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Kiwanis Club, both of Philipsburg.
Merle was married on July 4, 1942, to the former Helen E. Astare, who preceded him in death on April 2, 1993. He was then married on Sept. 15, 1994, to the former Naomi (Twist) Mitchell who preceded him in death on Sept. 22, 2002.
He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Shirley O'Connell; a granddaughter, Jessica Butterworth; a sister, Evelyn Matson; two brothers, Earl and Arnold Butterworth; and one son-in-law, James Bordas.
\Merle is survived by two daughters, Victoria Bordas of (Hudson) RD Philipsburg, and Debra Schnarrs and her husband Richard of Chester Hill; four sons, David Butterworth and his companion Bonnie Ondo of (Black Moshannon) RD Philipsburg, Allan G. Butterworth and his wife Marsha of Chester Hill, Terrance L. Butterworth and his wife Beverly of Morrisdale and Brian Butterworth and his wife Tina of RD Philipsburg; 23 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Theodore "Ted" Butterworth and his wife Anna of RD Philipsburg and Ronald Butterworth and his wife Jean of Philipsburg; and numerous other extended family members.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th. St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Fr. John Gibbons, celebrant.
Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.
Memorial contributions may be made in Merle's memory to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th. Street, Philipsburg, PA 16866; or to the Philipsburg Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 28, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Philipsburg Kiwanis Club for their support and everything they have done for Merle and his family; and to Merle's neighbors for "keeping a watchful eye on him" for the past number of years.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020