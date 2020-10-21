1/1
MICHAEL A. JOZEFIK
1931 - 2020
KYLERTOWN - Michael A Jozefik, 89, of Kylertown passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Hillsdale Aristacare, Hillsdale.

He was born Aug. 9, 1931 in No. 10 in Clarence, a son of the late John and Helen (Ludwig) Jozefik.

He was a hard-working, blue-collar man, who dedicated his life to providing for his family that he loved, standing up for his co-workers, helping his neighbors and even strangers. He worked 44 years at J.H. France Refractories in Snow Shoe, and a proud member of the union there. He served in the union local in various roles including president, chief steward and steward. He worked 35 years without taking a sick day, even though his position was very demanding and physical.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He loved hunting and fishing with his family, especially his brother David, as well as being an avid outdoorsman.

He was a skilled carpenter, even though his education ended after the 5th grade. He built many homes in the Central Pennsylvania region including three homes for himself and his family. He attended the Philipsburg Church of the Nazarene for many decades, and more recently attended Forest Baptist Church, Forest.

Mike's family would like to express their immense gratitude to the many people who cared for him, especially the dedicated nursing home staff.

He is survived by his wife, Esther of Kylertown; eight children, Gary M. Jozefik and wife Tammy of Woodland; Steve E. Jozefik and wife Celeste of Brisbin; Brian J. Fetter and wife Cindy of Littlestown; Mark A. Bezilla of Morrisdale; Timothy P. Bezilla of Cranberry Twp.; Lori A. Jozefik and husband Troy of Philipsburg; Drew A. Jozefik and partner Doreen of Columbus, Ohio; Daniel S. Jozefik of Salem, Mass., as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all of his 14 brothers and sisters. Michael and Esther were married on April 5, 1968 in Frenchville.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Forest Baptist Church located in Winburne.

The funeral will follow at the church at 11 a.m., with interment following at the Messiah Baptist Church cemetery at 2172 Maple St., Morrisdale.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside the funeral home by the Osceola Mills Community Honor Guard.

The family suggests that memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in State College or to the Forest Baptist Church.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
