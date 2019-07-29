Home

Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Michael E. "Tree" Keith


1962 - 2019
Michael E. "Tree" Keith Obituary
OSCEOLA MILLS - Michael E. "Tree" Keith, 57, of Osceola Mills, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.

Born on May 28, 1962 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Ernest H. Keith and Patricia M. (Renaud) Keith Ross.

He married Tracy L. Webster who survives at home.

He was a self employed house painter.

Along with his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Shanelle D. Keith of Osceola Mills, Jolene M. Yarger and her husband Brian of Osceola Mills, and Sandra Carter and her husband Vaughn of Morrisdale; one brother, Daniel P. Keith and his wife Nancy of New Milford, Conn.; and 10 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Robert Bruinooge officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

To sign the on line guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from July 29 to July 30, 2019
