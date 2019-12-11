|
|
FALLS CREEK - Michael G. Little Sr., 57, of Falls Creek, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1962 in Clearfield, the son of Walter (Tara) Little of Harrisburg and Jane Delaney.
Michael had worked for Tafco, McCracken Auto body and Ken Braniff Auto.
He enjoyed working on cars and NASCAR.
Michael is survived by his wife, Betsy (Miles) Little of Clearfield; his daughter, Heather Husted and her husband Adam of Bigler; two sons, Michael Little Jr. and his wife Amanda of Clearfield and Eric Little of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Tyler Harzinski, Haize Little and Talis Little; he is also survived by his brother, Kevin Little of Harrisburg.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Mabel Little.
At the wishes of the family, all services are private.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to The Bennett and Houser Funeral
Home, Inc., 312 East Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019