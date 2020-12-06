Michael Jesse Hummel, 52, of Clearfield died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
He was born on March 14, 1968 in Clearfield, a son of Melva (Butler) Hummel of DuBois and the late Jesse Hummel.
Mike graduated from West Branch High School. He had been employed with RJ Corman Railroad and most recently, Mike owned and operated Michael's Contracting. He enjoyed driving pure stock and street stock race cars. He also had a gift of building anything and enjoyed family gatherings.
In addition to his mother Melva, he is survived by his son, Cahase Hummel; nine siblings, James Hubler and wife Jodi of Dover, Jeff Hubler and wife Mary Jo of Indiana, John Hummel of DuBois, Doug Hummel of Syracuse, N.Y., Debra Hummel of Clarksville, Tenn., Kathleen Geer and husband Delbert of Summerville, Kevin Hummel and wife Sarah of DuBois, Paul Hummel and wife Elizabeth of West Decatur and William Hummel of DuBois; a step brother, Levi Ardery of West Decatur; and numerous other family members.
In addition to his father Jesse, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Hummel; and a nephew, Justin Hummel.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, all services will private.
Burial will be at Bradford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, 113 North Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.