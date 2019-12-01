Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Petkac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Joseph Petkac


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Joseph Petkac Obituary
STATE COLLEGE - Michael Joseph Petkac, 57, of State College, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Born Aug. 3, 1962 in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Andrew Petkac and Anna Danko Petkac who survives in Philipsburg.

He is survived by three children, Luke, Mark, and Bridget of State College. He is also survived by his brothers, Andrew and John, and friends who loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew and his daughter, Rachel.

Michael was a 1980 graduate of West Branch High School and later graduated from Penn State University and the University of Tennessee. He worked as a system and network security analyst at Penn State for 17 years.

Michael was an avid fly fisherman, hunter, and Pittsburgh sports fan. He preferred to spend his time outdoors in the mountains, on the water, and with his family and friends.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Our Lady of Victory Church with Father Neil Dadey officiating.

Burial will be in Grays Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037, or a .

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -