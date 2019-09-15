|
PHILIPSBURG - Michael Joseph Sobol, Sr., 90, of Philipsburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sept. 11 at The Village at Morrison's Cove in Martinsburg.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1929, in Morrisdale, a son of Andrew and Pauline (Ballock) Sobol.
Mike was raised from very humble beginnings during the Great Depression on a farm where he not only cared for many animals, but had several other responsibilities.
He started working in the coal industry at a very young age to help support the family when his father was injured in the coal mines. Over the years, he developed numerous skills which allowed him to realize a supervisory position.
In 1952, Mike proudly answered the call to serve in the U.S. Army in Tokyo, Japan, during the Korean War where he reached the rank of corporal. He returned home in 1954.
On June 30, 1956, he married Delores J. "Lovie" Donahue.
He went to work for Robert Bailey Coal Company in Morrisdale for many years where he started out as an oiler/mechanic, then on to an equipment operator and advanced to training employees. He left to take a supervisory position with Ramsey and Sprankle Coal Company in Karthaus.
In 1973, he began working for McClean Contracting Company in Baltimore, Md., as a crane operator building bridges such as the Chesapeake Bay and the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel. Because of his expertise, he was called upon to work on high priority/high value projects. He also earned safety awards and was known and commended for his superior ability to repair any equipment. He retired from the company in 1993.
After his retirement, he was actively involved in his community. He spearheaded the effort to revitalize the Pleasant Hill Community Center by going door-to-door collecting 225 signatures from area residents which allowed the community to obtain ownership and ultimately restore the building.
Mike had a lifelong passion for repairing and running heavy equipment as well as anything mechanical and even owned his own front-end loader, and a 1941 Chevy stake-body truck which he nicknamed "the wrecker."
Mike was an avid professional wrestling fan and in his younger years could be found in attendance ringside with his family. He also enjoyed gardening and was a devout Catholic and family man.
He was a very proud, loving, and supportive pappy and looked forward to seeing his granddaughter McKenzie becoming a doctor, and beamed as his grandsons reached their goals - Timmy graduating from the academy and starting his career as a state trooper in Florida, Christopher graduating with his Masters degree in psychology and Johnny earning his marketing degree. He also spent a lot of time flea marketing with all of his grandchildren.
During football season, he could be found watching and cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers with his wife, Lovie who was a die-hard, lifelong fan.
Mike is survived by two daughters, Jody L. Wargo and husband John Sr. of Naples, Fla., and Jill M. Burge and husband Doug of Osceola Mills; a son, Michael Jr. of Lebanon and his significant other, Trina Allen of Parkville, Md.; three grandsons, John Wargo Jr. and Timothy Michael Wargo of Naples, Fla.; Christopher R. Wargo of Orlando, Fla.; and one granddaughter, McKenzie Jo Burge of Osceola Mills.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delores J. "Lovie"; three brothers, Lee, Joe, and Steve; and one sister, Mary Fenush.
Mike was the most generous, caring, devoted, loving, attentive, and fiercely protective father, grandfather, husband, and father-in-law who was always there to lend a helping hand. His smile would light up a room. Always laughing and joking,his sense of humor was contagious. His life stories will live on forever in our hearts.
He is greatly loved and will be immeasurably missed.
Private graveside services were held Saturday, Sept. 14 ,at the Centre Cemetery in Osceola Mills where the Rev. Dave Lewis officiated.
The Osceola Mills Honor Guard conducted graveside military honors.
