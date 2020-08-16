HARTLAND, Vt. - Michael L. (Mike) Bryan, 53, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Michael lived in Hartland, Vt. with his wife Sue Lewin Bryan, and his daughter, Ronnie Bryan, and son, Joseph Bryan and his companion Echo Lyman.



Born Nov. 16, 1966 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Joseph and Judy (Hubler) Bosak.



Along with his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Dayna Ferguson and husband Brice and their children, Todd Rees and Amanda and Alysa Ferguson; Kimberly Liegey and husband David and their children, David Hallman, Michael and Mary Liegey.



Preceding him in death by his beloved maternal grandparents, Leland (Pete) and Opal (Kephart) Hubler and beloved paternal grandparents, Lester and Jane (Smeal) Bryan; and Joseph and Pauline Bosak.



Mike was a 1985 graduate of West Branch Area High School and moved to Vermont to work as an apprentice for Cole Electric to earn his Master Electrical License. He then started his own company in 1997, Bryan Electric of Hartland, Vt.



A public memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Palestine United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale RD., with the Rev. Jeff Lauer officiating.



Masks are required while on church property.



Following the service, a luncheon for a time of fellowship and remembrance will be held at his sister's residence, Dayna and Brice Ferguson, Morrisdale RD.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service of Morrisdale is in charge of arrangements.

