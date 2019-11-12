|
|
COALPORT - Michael R. Weaver, 32, of York, and formerly of Coalport, died Oct. 29, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Born Sept. 17, 1987 in Altoona, he was a son of Robert "Bob" and Valerie (Thomas) Keith Weaver.
He was preceded in death by his father; and Ellie Weaver.
He is survived by his mother; brothers and sisters, Lyle (Dana) Keith, Jennifer (Ron) Jasper, Jason Keith (Kelly), Celine Keith and Angel Fletcher. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing or visitation.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport, with the Rev. Zab Amar as celebrant.
Committal will be at St. Basil Cemetery, Coalport.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the funeral home for expenses.
Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627. www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019