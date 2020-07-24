ALLPORT - Michael Stephen Petro, age 38 of Allport, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Pittsburgh as the result of a motor vehicle accident.



Born July 13, 1982 in Philipsburg, he was the son of John L. Jr. and Catherine A. (Berryman) Petro, who survive in Allport.



Surviving are his sister, Stephanie M. Petro and boyfriend Vince Burr of Altoona; his paternal grandmother, Jean Berryman of Watsontown; his girlfriend, Regan Rogers of Pittsburgh; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George Berryman; and his paternal grandparents, John and Margaret Petro.



Michael was a 2000 graduate of West Branch Area High School. He worked as a meat cutter and butcher. He loved art, music, spending time with his friends and with his dog, Mirka who was very special to him.



There will be no public visitation.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



He will be laid to rest in Ss. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.



Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Michael Petro, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Road, Morrisdale, PA 16858.

