PHILIPSBURG - Michael W. "Mitch" Tocimak Jr., 100, of (Troy) RD Philipsburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Michael was born on Jan. 13, 1920, a son of the late Michael and Anna (Balanich) Tocimak.
Michael was a member of Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Chester Hill. During his working career, he was employed as a coal miner with the former Morrisdale Coal Co. and Rushton Mine. He was also employed in the construction industry.
Michael was married on April 26, 1941, in Madera, to the former, Martha M. Smolko, who preceded him in death on Feb. 3, 2011.
He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Werner Valyko.
He is survived by one daughter, Donna (Tocimak) Valyko, of Summerfield, Fla.; one son, Michael E. Tocimak III and his wife, Isabel, of Philipsburg; five grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Andrew Tocimak, and numerous other extended family members.
His favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing and gardening.
A private funeral service will be held at the Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Chester Hill, with The Very Rev. C. Michael Simerick, officiating.
Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Michael was born on Jan. 13, 1920, a son of the late Michael and Anna (Balanich) Tocimak.
Michael was a member of Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Chester Hill. During his working career, he was employed as a coal miner with the former Morrisdale Coal Co. and Rushton Mine. He was also employed in the construction industry.
Michael was married on April 26, 1941, in Madera, to the former, Martha M. Smolko, who preceded him in death on Feb. 3, 2011.
He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Werner Valyko.
He is survived by one daughter, Donna (Tocimak) Valyko, of Summerfield, Fla.; one son, Michael E. Tocimak III and his wife, Isabel, of Philipsburg; five grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Andrew Tocimak, and numerous other extended family members.
His favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing and gardening.
A private funeral service will be held at the Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Chester Hill, with The Very Rev. C. Michael Simerick, officiating.
Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from May 8 to May 9, 2020.