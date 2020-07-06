PHILIPSBURG - Michael "Mikey" Wayne Liptak, Jr., 38, of Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.



Born Oct. 24, 1981, in Philipsburg, Mikey was the son of Michael and Tammy (Coble) Liptak.



Surviving are his parents; his paternal grandfather, Lewis Liptak; his brother, Matthew Liptak; and Matt's fiancée, Patrice Couturiaux, with whom Mikey shared a special bond, due not only to their love of Matt, but also their shared "quirky" sense of humor which, for Mikey, was frequently on display. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved cats, whom he considered deeply-loved members of his family.



Mikey was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Florence (Henschel) Liptak and maternal grandparents Henry and Patricia (Ryen) Coble.



Mikey was a 2000 graduate of West Branch Area High School and Clearfield VoTech, Clearfield. He was employed by ARS, Inc., Bridgeville.



Mikey had a compassionate personality and was warm-hearted and considerate to everyone whom he met and came to know. That quirky sense of humor he had, along with his magical smile, would light up any room. Mikey found the love of God and expressed his desire to accept Jesus in his life, becoming a regular attendee of Bigler Chapel, Bigler.



One of Mikey's passions was lifting weights, and he could often be found at the YMCA in Philipsburg where he was a long-time member. He also was passionate about, and genuinely enjoyed, going to family gatherings, but his main passion was spending time with those whom he loved, especially his brother Matt and his best friend Paul English.



Mikey had a special bond with his brother Matt, and they had many happy memories together, lifting weights and going out with friends while sharing an apartment together. Mikey also spent a lot of time with Paul and his wife Christy and their girls, Baylee, Maycee, and Aubree, going camping or just hanging out at their home. He was often found playing games with the girls or just letting them paint his nails!



Mikey will be sorely missed by all; he was one of a kind.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bigler Chapel, Bigler, with Pastor Ben Hardy officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mikey's name to Moshannon Valley YMCA, 113 14th St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.



Arrangements are under the care of Strange and Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store