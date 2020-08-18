1/1
MICHAELA A. (MORIARTY) O'NEILL
1954 - 2020
ALLPORT - Michaela A. O'Neill, 65, of Allport, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter.

She was born on Oct. 4, 1954 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Michael and Norma (Boyer) Moriarty.

Michaela graduated from West Branch High School in 1973.

She was a long time member of the Gethsemane United Methodist Church.

After working at Piper Aircraft, Michaela was a stay-at-home mom until going to work for Allen and Judy Larson as a child caregiver for their daughters, Kari and Jada; and later worked in the daycare at Gethsemane United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Hillary O'Neill Bower and husband Joseph of Olanta; granddaughter, Kayleigh Marie Bower; a brother-in-law, Charles Socash; a niece, Nikki VonGunden and family; and a nephew, Michael Socash.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Rae Socash; and her fiance, Garry K. Sones.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be at the Allport Cemetery.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 369 Allport Cutoff Rd., Allport, PA 16821 .

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

