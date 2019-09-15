|
BELLWOOD - Michele M. Love, 72, Antis Township, died late Friday evening, Sept. 13, 2019 at Epworth Manor, Tyrone surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 24, 1946 in Philipsburg, daughter of the late Peter and Ella Frances (Belis) Siano.
Surviving are two daughters, Sheron L. (Gene) Markel of Bellwood and Erin M. (Travis) Campbell of Pinecroft; five grandchildren, Dylan and Brianna Markel, Alli, Lindsay and Lydia Campbell; a brother, Peter Siano of Morann; and two sisters, Marilyn and Carolyn Siano, both of Clearfield.
She was preceded in death by her former spouse, Lynn S. Love; a nephew, Robert Siano; and a sister-in-law, Linda Siano.
Michele retired as a registered nurse at Altoona Hospital after 41 years of service. She was a member of Madera United Methodist Church.
Michele especially loved her grandchildren and was so proud of them. She enjoyed reading, shopping on QVC, watching cooking shows and her cats.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 and 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Jon C. Russin Funeral Home, Inc. Bellwood.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Ford officiating.
Entombment will be at Blair Memorial Park, Antis Township.
The family suggests that contributions in Michele's memory be made to Madera United Methodist Church or Humane Animal Rescue, Pittsburgh (humaneanimalrescue.org).
Published in The Progress from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019