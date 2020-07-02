1/1
Mildred A. (Phillips) Hill
1934 - 2020
MADERA - Mildred A. Hill, 86, of Madera, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Born Feb. 21, 1934 in Sandy Ridge, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Moore) Phillips.

Mildred was a member of the Madera United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Woman, and the Order of Eastern Star.

She was a strong willed woman who loved her church and her family. She enjoyed watching Penn State and Steelers football.

Mildred was a homemaker and had been employed at the Madera Post Office.

On June 10, 1961 in West Decatur she married David W. Hill Sr., who preceded her in death on Dec. 23,1999.

Mildred is survived by two daughters, Cathy (Morris) Anderson of Bellefonte and Marcia (Dwayne) DeLattre of Houtzdale; a son, David W. (Kathy) Hill Jr. of Houtzdale; four grandchildren, Laurie Elias, Amanda Viard, Kristyn Folk, and Lindsey DeLattre; along with four great-grandchildren, Alyssa Fraley, Alexa Fraley, Lucas Viard and Cooper Viard.

Also surviving are four sisters, Nancy Schindler, Betty Best, Gloria Howe, Judy Goss; and three brothers, Pete, Jim and John Phillips.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Harriet Moyer, Ester Moyer, Jacqueline Hall; and two brothers, Ralph and Gerald Phillips.

There will be no public visitation or service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Mildred's memory to the Madera United Methodist Church, 96 Spruce St., Madera, PA 16661.

Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
