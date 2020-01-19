|
|
CURWENSVILLE - Mildred E. Conway, 77, of Curwensville died on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1942 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Floyd and Dorothy (Lawrence) Martell.
She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 812, where she bartended and served as a past president. She also bartended at St. Charles Cafe, worked at Food Lion, and Walmart in Chambersburg for five years.
She is survived by her husband, H. Dean Conway whom she wed March 27, 1977 in Clearfield; a daughter, Tammy Bumbaugh and husband Sid of Chambersburg; three sons, Frederick St. Clair of Clearfield, Robert St. Clair and wife Joanna of Grassflat, and Randy St. Clair and wife Crystal of VA; two stepsons, Harold Conway and wife Donna of Chambersburg, and Dwayne Conway and wife Mary Grace of TN; a stepdaughter, Vicki Hunter and husband Adam of TN; 28 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; three brothers, Floyd "Butch" Martell Jr. and wife Melanie of Lecontes Mills, William Martell and wife Barb of Surveyor, and Jeffrey Martell and wife Karen of Clearfield; and four sisters, Bertha J. Swisher of Frenchville, Linda Martell Green of Virginia Beach, VA, Cathie Henny and husband Bill of LeContes Mills, and Janet Cole of Lecontes Mills.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Timmy Joe Martell; a sister, Jeannie Bennett Peterson; and Virginia L. Millward, the companion of Mildred's sister, Janet.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Gillingham Cemetery, Frenchville officiated by Pastor Billy Conway and Pastor Gary Jewart.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020