PHILIPSBURG - Mildred L. Holmes Shaw, 94, of Windy Hill Village, PSL in Philipsburg, PA and formerly of Clearfield and Parsonville died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born on Nov. 17, 1925 in Brisbin, she was the daughter of the late Charles Martin, Jr. and Verda (Kephart) Martin.
She married Charles Holmes on Feb. 14, 1945; he preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 1965.
She married Emerson A. Shaw, Sr. on July 15, 1972 in Parsonville; he preceded her in death on March 20, 1988.
She was of the Christian faith and a homemaker.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two infant children; two sisters, Evelyn Cartwright and Betty Shimmel; and one brother, Donald Martin.
Mildred is survived by one daughter, Michele Holmes Litz of Houtzdale; one son, Dean Holmes and his wife Phyllis Holmes of Houtzdale; three grandchildren, Kevin Holmes, Jennifer Parada and Cassandra Litz; and three great-grandchildren, Briana Parada, Desiree Parada and Megan Vesnesky.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. W. Dean Krause officiating at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.
Burial will be at the I.O.O.F Cemtery in Brisbin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m to funeral time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.