MILDRED L. (LINDSAY) HUBLER
1924 - 2020
Mildred L. Hubler, 96, of Clearfield passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on May 9, 1924 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Garth and Virginia (Henderson) Lindsay. She was the last of her generation.

A 1942 graduate of Philipsburg High School, she then served in the U.S. Navy as a pharmacist's mate at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital.

On Nov. 26, 1948 she married Frank W. Hubler, who passed away on May 2, 2015.

Surviving is a daughter, Susan Collins; a son, Frank T. Hubler; a granddaughter, Bobbie Sue Brooks and husband Mark; two great-grandchildren, Dylan Brooks and girlfriend Brooke, and Kayla Welch and husband Jimmy.

A retiree of Clearfield Area School District cafeteria, she was an avid sports fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. She enjoyed her hobbies of reading, knitting, crocheting, square dancing, and camping.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank; her parents; a brother, Gerald Lindsay (Janet); two sisters, Madaline Davidson (Paul), and Ruth Fowler (Bill); a son-in-law, Robert Collins; and many nieces and nephews.

She was affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, Clearfield.

Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be at the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, 1 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
