NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - Mildred Woods (Kanouff) Smeal, 103, formerly of West Decatur and Philipsburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in New York.
She was born in Philipsburg on Sept. 11, 1916, a daughter of the late Earl and Cora (Woods) Kanouff.
She attended schools in Pennsylvania and then moved to Niagara Falls, N.Y., in 1941. She married Collis M. Smeal on Oct. 29, 1934, in Clearfield, and together they moved to Niagara Falls. They remained happily married for 77 years until his passing in 2011.
She worked as a hairdresser at Betty's Beauty Salon in the LaSalle neighborhood of Niagara Falls for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and hosting people at her home. She was active at the Church of the Nazarene in Niagara Falls and Wesleyan Church in (Ashland) RD, Osceola Mills.
She is survived by her two sons, C. Duane (Mary O'Bresly) Smeal and Marvin E. (late Lillian Abbey) Smeal; six siblings, Yvonne, Gerald, Amelia, Martha, Abbey and Don; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Collis M. Smeal; and four siblings: Floyd, Doyle, Anna and Alice.
Friends may call at the Lane Funeral Home, Inc., 8633 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A graveside service and interment will be on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton, with Revs. Joseph and Arlene Rohrbacker, officiating.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019