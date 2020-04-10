|
|
PHILIPSBURG - The Rev. Miles E. Hoover, 84, of Philipsburg, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, PSL in Philipsburg.
Born on March 24, 1936 in Sandy Ridge, he was the son of the late Elliott Henderson and Jennie Mae (Bishop) Hoover Barnard.
He worked as a master plumber in Connecticut and in Virginia Beach, VA until his retirement. He graduated from the Milton Hershey School in Hershey and also from The Bible College in Springfield, MO.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Jeanette (Stark) Hoover and an infant daughter.
He is survived by: one sister, Nina Krasinski and her husband George of (Sylvans Grove) Morrisdale; and one brother, Albert Hoover of Philipsburg.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020