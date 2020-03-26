Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
MIRIAM J. "TOOTSIE" (FRANEK) KOLENO


1945 - 2020
MIRIAM J. "TOOTSIE" (FRANEK) KOLENO Obituary
PINE GLEN - Miriam J. "Tootsie" Franek Koleno, 74, of Pine Glen, and formerly of Drifting, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence.

Born July 22, 1945 in Drifting, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Nagray) Franek.

She wed the late Paul Koleno.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral services will be held later at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
