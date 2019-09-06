|
PHILIPSBURG - Mitchell Koptchak, 60, of Phillipsburg, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Altoona.
Born on Nov. 22, 1958 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late John and Alice (Kanour) Koptchak.
He was a diesel mechanic and a 1976 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
He is survived by his former wife, Kim (Schnarrs) Koptchak; one daughter, Stacy Lynn Koptchak of Osceola Mills; one son, Mitchell Ryan Koptchak and his wife Abbie of Philipsburg; four sisters, Edna Jane Brown and her husband Scott of Boalsburg, Julie Powell and her husband Andrew of Ramey, Judy Bair and her husband Gene of Rebersburg, and Joni Whitehead and her husband Timothy of Philipsburg; three brothers, John K. Koptchak of Houtzdale, Harry S. Koptchak of Philipsburg, and Rick L. Koptchak and his wife Debra of Osceola Mills; and three grandchildren, Zachary, Hayden and Mila.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.
Burial will be at the Centre Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019