MONA C. (MULHOLLEM) KEPHART
1929 - 2020
LOCK HAVEN - Mona C. Kephart, 90, of Lock Haven, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 peacefully at home.

She was born Dec. 30, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Rev. Lloyd G. and Mary (McGrail) Mulhollem.

Mona was a high school graduate. She married Boyce A. Kephart on Oct. 27, 1951; they shared 51 years together until he passed away in June 2003.

Mona lived in the Jersey Shore area from 1951 to 1985; then moved to West Decatur where she lived from 1985 to 2004. In 2004 she moved to Lock Haven where she resided with her daughter for the past 16 years. Mona was homemaker and she loved to bake. She enjoyed making pies, cookies and loved being home and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Dianna Wagner (Melvin) of Lock Haven; her grandson, Dwayne Carr, Jr., of Waterville; her siblings, Homer Mulhollem of Clearfield, Burton Mulhollem (Charlotte) of Stahlstown, Naomi Schrock (Dale) of Rockwood, James Mulhollem of Somerset;and her sister-in-law Patricia Mulhollem.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mona was preceded in death by a brother, Elwood Mulhollem.

A time of visitation will be held at Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Services will be officiated by Jeff Bayliff.

Mona will be laid to rest at Rest Haven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mona's memory to the First Baptist Church, 210 N. Vesper St., Lock Haven.

Please share your memories and condolences with the family please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd
1002 Allegheny St
Jersey Shore, PA 17740
(570) 398-1730
