MANHEIM - Mona L. Plubell, 66, of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Hyde, Clearfield County, she was the daughter of the late Peter Blake and Betty L. Bell.
Mona retired as an LPN for Excentia, East Petersburg. In her earlier years, she worked as an LPN for Dubois Hospital and Community Hospital of Lancaster. Mona was also a Lancaster County EMT for many years.
She was an active and faithful member of Real Life Church of God, East Petersburg where she served in many activities as time and health would allow. Mona constantly sought to strengthen her faith and the faith of others. She was active with Celebrate Recovery where she helped others in their walk with Christ.
Mona was a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose greatest works gone often unseen. Her work may be done here but lives on with the family and friends she touched. We love you.
Surviving is a son, Stephen Plubell, partner of Christine of Manheim; her former husband, Gregory J. Plubell; two grandsons, Zachory C. Plubell, fiancé of Sara, Tyler J. Irwin; two step-brothers; one step-sister; two aunts, Janice Reece and Maxine Rouqeux of Clearfield; two uncles, William husband of Judy Bell, Thomas husband of Dorothy Bell, both of Lecontes Mills; sister-in-law, Carolyn Erwin of Clearfield; nieces, Chelsea Blake of Hummelstown, Nikki McCreadie of Clearfield and her children, Blake, Gavin and Natalia; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Peter Blake Jr. and Kent Blake.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Mona's memory to Real Life Church of God, 6030 Lemon St., East Petersburg 17520.
