Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Welker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona M. (Maines) Welker


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mona M. (Maines) Welker Obituary
SHILOH - Mona M. Welker, 68, of Shiloh, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Welker was born May 20, 1951, in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Ralph and Nellie (Krise) Maines.

Mona loved spending time with family, her dog Mattie and was a devout Christian who attended her home church of Pleasant Valley United Methodist where she served on various church board positions, taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir.

Mona married Ernest Welker on July 26, 1969 and they went on to raise a son and daughter.

Mona is survived by her husband; a son, Roland Welker of Red Devil, Alaska; and a daughter, Megan Francis and her husband Matt of Lahaina, Hawaii; and two brothers, Martin Maines and his wife Kim, and Marvin Maines and his wife Jean, all of Shiloh.

Mrs. Welker was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Lou Maines.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Shiloh United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Robert S. Ludrowsky officiating.

Interment will be at Shiloh Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday from noon until the hour of services.

Honoring Mona's long standing battle with Parkinson's Disease, the family suggests making donations in her memory using the following link: www.apdaparkinson.org.

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now