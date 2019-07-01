SHILOH - Mona M. Welker, 68, of Shiloh, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.



Mrs. Welker was born May 20, 1951, in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Ralph and Nellie (Krise) Maines.



Mona loved spending time with family, her dog Mattie and was a devout Christian who attended her home church of Pleasant Valley United Methodist where she served on various church board positions, taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir.



Mona married Ernest Welker on July 26, 1969 and they went on to raise a son and daughter.



Mona is survived by her husband; a son, Roland Welker of Red Devil, Alaska; and a daughter, Megan Francis and her husband Matt of Lahaina, Hawaii; and two brothers, Martin Maines and his wife Kim, and Marvin Maines and his wife Jean, all of Shiloh.



Mrs. Welker was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Lou Maines.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Shiloh United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Robert S. Ludrowsky officiating.



Interment will be at Shiloh Cemetery.



Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday from noon until the hour of services.



Honoring Mona's long standing battle with Parkinson's Disease, the family suggests making donations in her memory using the following link: www.apdaparkinson.org.



The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.



To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com. Published in The Progress from July 1 to July 2, 2019