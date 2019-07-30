|
WOODLAND - Mona Viola Strong, 75, of Woodland died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1943 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Paul and Maude (Mains) Krise.
Mona was employed by Riverside Market, Clearfield for five years. She also was employed by Berg Electronics and later had become a certified nursing sssistant, working at Ridgeview, Brookline and Marion Manor nursing homes. In her spare time, Mona loved to travel, hike, cook and play board games with her grandchildren. Her favorite board games to play were Yahtzee and Dominoes.
She was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, Woodland where she had enjoyed playing the organ for worship.
She is survived by two children, Cheryl K. Davis and husband Norman of Clearfield, and Richard P. Fontenoy and wife Carla of Choctaw, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Hannah and Ian Fontenoy of Oklahoma, Heather and James Ogden of Clearfield, Jacqueline, Joelle and Jenna Super of Harrisburg; three great-granddaughters, Dana and Helaina Peteuil, and Aubrey Michele Super; and a brother, Ron Krise and wife Norma of Clearfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Dale Strong; a daughter, Michele R. Fontenoy; a sister, Nellie Maines; a brother, Leo Krise; and a niece, Mona 'Tiny' Welker.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Saturday at 5 p.m. with Pastor Gregg Kohlhepp officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 3-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to ALS Association, Western PA Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
Published in The Progress from July 30 to July 31, 2019