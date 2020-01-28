|
FALLS CREEK - Monica R. Sorbera, 69, of Falls Creek died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1950 in Ridgway, a daughter of the late Gerald and Marie (Piccirillo) Dunn.
Monica was a member of the Rosary Society of St. Bernard's Church of Falls Creek.
She was last employed at Symmco of Syksville before she became a full time Grandma.
Her main hobbies were spending the time with her children and grandchildren, along with her three sisters whom she loved will all her heart. She loved to cook, read, and donate her spare time to help others in need.
She is survived by her husband, G Thomas Sorbera, whom she wed May 18, 2012 at St. Bernard Parish; three children, Tracey Dickey and Stephen, Bryan Hoffman and Mellissa, Ashley McLaughlin and Brian; three grandchildren, Blake, Tristan, and Grayson; and three sisters, Sue Pistner, Jean Rupert, and Joan Herzing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Perry Dunn; and a son Michael Hoffman.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the St. Bernard's Church, Falls Creek on Friday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Edward Walk as celebrant.
Interment will take place in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield at a later date.
Following Mass, a luncheon will be served at the church social hall for friends and family.
Friends will be received at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 501 Howard Ave., Suite D, Altoona, PA 16601; or the , 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020