OSCEOLA MILLS - Morris S. "Moe" Kephart, 77, of Osceola Mills, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born on April 24, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Sheridan S. and Marietta (Butterbaugh) Kephart.
He married Marilyn (Shaw) Kephart on July 29, 1961 in Osceola Mills; she survives at home.
He was a member of the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.
Moe was also a member of the Osceola Lodge 515 F. & A. M., the Altoona Consistory, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66, Pittsburgh, a member of the church trustees and many local sportsman clubs.
He was a partner with his brother Gene Kephart as a partner/owner of Kepharts Brothers Lumber Company and a heavy equipment operator for the Operating Engineers. He was also the owner operator of Timber Charter Fishing as a licensed Coast Guard Captain.
He was an avid trap shooter and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Daniel Straw.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Carla Straw and her companion Shawn of West Decatur; two sons, Frank Kephart and his wife Wanda of Madera, and Morris Paul Kephart and his companion Valerie of Osceola Mills; one sister, Charlene K. Wojowich and her husband Kenneth of Osceola Mills; one brother, Gene Kephart and his wife Judy of Osceola Mills; and seven grandchildren, Trey Straw, Trevor Straw, Travis Straw, Dalton Kephart, Dallas Kephart, Michael Smith and Michelle Fulare.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Osceola Mills United Methodist Church with Pastor Beth Stutler officiating.
Burial will be at the Stoneville Cemetery in West Decatur.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, and on Monday from 10 a.m. to funeral time at the church.
Masonic Memorial service will be on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020