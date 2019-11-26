|
MAHAFFEY - Morton "Shea" Landy, 90, of Mahaffey, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Ridgeview Elder Care in Curwensville.
He was born May 4, 1929 to George B. Landy and Estella (Fryer) Landy in Washington, D.C.
He is survived by a nephew, Shea Ralph; and two nieces, Sheila and Susan Ralph of Florida; and numerous cousins throughout the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, LouAnn (Landy) Ralph of Florida.
Shea enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1946 after graduating from Mahaffey High School. After basic training, he was sent to Camp Pendleton in California, and by 1948 he was promoted to sergeant. After his California assignment, his early tours included Yokosuka and Tokyo, Japan where he was assigned as chauffeur for Vice Admiral Joy, who was Commander of Naval Forces Far East. While assigned to Adm. Joy, he met General Douglas McArthur as well as other Pacific Commanders. After another stateside tour, he was sent to Korea where he fought as a platoon sergeant and was subsequently wounded, and was awarded the Purple Heart.
Shea was in the Caribbean during the Cuban Missile crisis as well as duty near Cyprus during political unrest. Vietnam tours began in 1964, where he worked as an advisor to the South Vietnamese Army, and in 1970, where he was the sergeant major of a helicopter squadron. Other duty assignments during his 32 years took him to Marine Corp stations and detachments throughout the country, from Maine to Alaska, where he performed honor guard duties, several administrative assignments as well as embassy duty in Cairo, Egypt.
His final assignment was at Headquarters Marine Corps in Washington, where he managed the assignment of approximately 1,300 first sergeants and sergeant majors in the Marines. Awards and citations earned by Shea included campaign and unit medals from the end of WW II thru Viet Nam - Good Conduct, Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Combat Action, Combat Air Crew, Vietnam Ranger Cadre Insignia, Navy Commendation Medal and others were personal citations throughout his career.
Shea retired from the United States Marine Corps with 32 years of service. His retirement ceremony was held at Headquarters Marine Corps, 8th & I in DC. The Commandant of the Marine Corps performed the ceremony. Not only was he at the highest enlisted rank acquirable, he was the second highest Sergeant Major in the Marines.
After retirement, he enjoyed being involved with local and national organizations such as local community councils, Clearfield County Historical Society, Mahaffey , and the Marine Corps League. Shea was a fixture in local parades, at military services for fallen comrades and Memorial Day Observances at local cemeteries. He also worked tirelessly to memorialize fallen comrades throughout the decades, one being Melvin Brown, Medal of Honor recipient who was from Mahaffey.
Shea's most recent honor for his service was in 2011, where a new bridge in Mahaffey was named the "Sergeant Major Morton Shea Landy Bridge" to honor him.
Memorial donations should be made to the Mahaffey , or the veteran organization of your choosing.
Burial will be private at Mahaffey Cemetery.
Friends will be received on Saturday from noon until the time of Remembrance Service at 5 p.m. at the Waldron Funeral Home, 831 Market St., Mahaffey, PA 15757.
