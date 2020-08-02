1/
MYRA J. (JOHN) DATE
1937 - 2020
GLASGOW - Myra J. Date, 83, of Glasgow and formerly of Smoke Run, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at home.

Born on April 5, 1937 in Brisbin, she was the daughter of the late Evan John Sr., and Myrtle (Kephart) John.

She worked as a floor worker for the Charles Navasky Co. for 30 years. She was a member of Allemansville United Methodist Church and a member of the Ramey Fire Co. Ladies Auxilary.

On April 23, 1955 in Bristol, she married Thomas R. Date Sr., who preceded her in death in 2010.

She loved to read, play bingo, and spend time with friends and family.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Wilson, and her husband Larry, Sr., of Glasgow; two sons, Thomas R. Date, and his wife Sue, of Smoke Run and Kevin J. Date, and his wife Frances, of Ramey; two sisters, Evelyn Socoski of Houtzdale, Gladys John of New York; four brothers, James John of New Jersey, Neal John of Wisconsin, Marvin John of New York, and Larry John of New York; seven grandchildren, Brandye Veresheck, Katlynn Trimpy, Thomas R. Date III, Meghan Date, Noah Date, Larry Wilson III, and Sarah Myers.

She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and a nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karan J. Myers in 2008; a brother, Evan John, Jr.; and three sisters, Marion Thomas, Frances Neal, and Beverly Marucci.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at Glen Hope United Methodist Church. Pastor Leonard J. Findley will officiate.

Burial will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
