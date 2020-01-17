|
HOUTZDALE - Myrna Lee Mick, 80, of Houtzdale, died Jan. 15, 2020 at the residence of her daughter Brenda in Irvona.
She was born in Irvona, the daughter of Edward Hall and Thelma (Sutter) Hall.
She was a member of Madera United Methodist Church, Women of the Moose Madera, and a B-C-I Class Reunion Officer.
She worked as a baker for the Houtzdale BiLo.
Surviving are a husband, Maximilien Mick of Houtzdale; daughter, Brenda Yingling of Irvona; daughter, Melinda Rutzebeck and companion Kenneth Shope of Felton; son, Michael Brink and companion John Rehar of Johnstown; stepdaughter, Shelly Mick and companion Leslie Fritz of Fredrick, MD; sister, Eleanor Atkins of Madera; granddaughters, Nicole Lewis, April Gardner, Alexis Brink, Meghan Rutzebeck, Madison Rutzebeck and Angelia Shouley; and six great-grandchildren.
Myrna was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma (Sutter) Hall; father, Edward Hall; daughter, Linda Brink; daughter; Ruth Stevens; step-son, Gregg Mick; and granddaughter, Taylor Rutzebeck.
Friends will be received Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. Robert Ford officiating.
Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin, PA 16620.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the at P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Online condolences may be sent at lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020