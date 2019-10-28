|
PHILIPSBURG - Myrtle Ilene Robb Rech, 77, of (Twigg Settlement) RD Philipsburg, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at UPMC Altoona.
Myrtle was born on April 3, 1942, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Lloyd Charles and Dolores (Seese) Grove.
She was a 1960 graduate of Lewistown High School.
Myrtle was first married to Earl P. Robb, who preceded her in death April 23, 2003. She was then married on Aug. 5, 2006, in Penns Creek, to Joseph A. Rech, who survives at home.
Myrtle retired as a dental assistant with Dr. Grant in Centre Hall.
She was a precious Godly woman, a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Philipsburg, for the past 13 years. She loved teaching youth Sunday School, choir, and many mission programs, including trips to Dominican Republic and Louisiana, Katrina recovery,
She inherited a love of flower gardening and crafting from her mother. Special to her was any family gathering, including the annual holiday cookie baking just after Thanksgiving. More special were her grandchildren - teaching them about Jesus and being kind to others, as well as each other.
Myrtle is survived by two daughters, Kendra Long of Center Hall and Denise June and her husband Bob of Jersey Shore; one son, Shawn Robb and his wife Jen of Centre Hall; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Sheldon Grove and his wife Fern of Goodrich, Mich. She is also survived by four beloved stepdaughters; 13 step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and numerous other extended family members.
Myrtle was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Barry Long, in addition to her parents and first husband.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Don Smith officiating.
A visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019