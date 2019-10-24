|
FRENCHVILLE - Nancy A. "Sue" Hemphill, 75, of Frenchville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Mrs. Hemphill was born March 12, 1944 in Clearfield, the daughter of Fred and Clara (Thomas) Evans.
She was a graduate of Clearfield High School, Class of 1962.
Mrs. Hemphill was a member of the Clearfield Alliance Church where she participated in many other functions. She was also a life member of the Goshen Township Sportsmen Club.
She loved her family, extended family, many calling her "Moma" and her church family. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing.
Nancy is survived by three children, Truby Hemphill and his wife Serena of Curwensville, Missy Renaud and her husband Walter of Bigler, and Daniel Hemphill and his wife Missy of Frenchville; 15 grandchildren, Truby Hemphill Jr., Jessica Hemphill, Alicia Hemphill Johnson and her husband Kha, Joshua Hemphill, Kristen (Rosciolo) Hanna, Shannon Hemphill, Isaac Peters, Zachary Peters, Amanda (Neff) Lippert and her husband Dean, Christopher Renaud, Brittany Renaud, Kyle Renaud, Michael Hemphill, Matthew Hemphill and his wife Cassandra (Towsley) and Kyrsten Hemphill; 13 great-grandchildren, Michaelangelo Rosciolo, Raygan Elkins, Jaxsyn Hemphill, Caspian Lippert, Jhenica Renaud, Blake Renaud, Madelyn Renaud, Avah Hemphill, Roman Hemphill, Grace Hemphill, Milah Hemphill and Everleigh Hemphill and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was the last member of her generation having been preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald D. Hemphill on Nov.r 1, 2018 and whom she married July 7, 1962; three brothers, Fred, Curt and Bill Evans; two sisters, Jean Harmic and Linda Maines and her mother and father-in-law, Richard S. and Elva L. Hemphill Owens.
Friends will be received at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 1 p.m. until the hour of services.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at the Clearfield Alliance Church with the Rev. Robert B. Goldenberg and Dr. Duane White co-officiating.
Interment will be at Hemphill Cemetery, Eden.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Mission Fund, Clearfield Alliance Church, 45 Alliance Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
