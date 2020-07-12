1/
Nancy C. (Sacolic) Graham
1966 - 2020
WOODLAND - Nancy C. Graham, 54, of Woodland, went to be with the lord on July 9, 2020.

She was born on March 6, 1966 at Clearfield. Nancy was a loving mother of three that enjoyed doing arts and crafts.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Spencer, Shane, and Derrick Graham and her husband, Darrin Graham.

Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Sacolic, and her mother, Elsie Sacolic.

Memorial contributions in Nancy's name can be made to the American Cancer Society.

PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pasimplecremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
PA Simple Cremation
113 N Third Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(888) 602-7976
