WOODLAND - Nancy C. Graham, 54, of Woodland, went to be with the lord on July 9, 2020.
She was born on March 6, 1966 at Clearfield. Nancy was a loving mother of three that enjoyed doing arts and crafts.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Spencer, Shane, and Derrick Graham and her husband, Darrin Graham.
Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Sacolic, and her mother, Elsie Sacolic.
Memorial contributions in Nancy's name can be made to the American Cancer Society
PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is assisting the family with arrangements.
