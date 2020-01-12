|
Nancy E. Godissart, 65, of Clearfield, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.
She was born on April 12, 1954 in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Melvin Bumbarger Sr. and Carman E. (Lucas) Bumbarger.
On Dec. 29, 1999 she married Frank Godissart; he survives.
Nancy worked for Kurtz Brothers for 22 years.
Her greatest joy and passion was her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing and camping.
She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Frank Godissart of Clearfield; three children, Ronald Heichel Jr. and his wife Sue of Florida, April Shuey and her husband Tim of Philipsburg, and Shaun Heichel and his wife Bobbi of Mineral Springs; three stepchildren, Brian Godissart of Clearfield, Julie Mitchell and Andy of Virginia and Jill Wagner and her husband Ken of Clearfield; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; six siblings, Robert L. Bumbarger of Shiloh, Ronald C. Bumbarger and his wife Helen of Shiloh, James M. Bumbarger and his wife Tracy Lynn of Woodland, David E. Bumbarger of Shiloh, Daniel D. Bumbager of Clearfield and Fredrick H. Bumbarger and his wife Lara Lee of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Melvin "Stump" Bumbarger Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. John White officiating.
Burial will be at Dale Cemetery.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. in Clearfield.
